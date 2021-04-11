STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Student’s 3D model to help preserve Warangal monument

Speaking to Express, Sirish said developing a 3D model of monuments would help take up their physical renovation.

Published: 11th April 2021 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Kota Gullu

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sirish Dasari was in the final year of his MTech at National Institute of Technology, Warangal — in a city famous for the many monuments constructed by the rulers of Kakatiya Dynasty — when he decided to take up preservation of at least one monument, albeit virtually. Using a drone, he undertook aerial photography of one of the most famous Kakatiya-era monuments — the Ghanpur temples, famously known as Kota Gullu. The cameras on the drone captured high resolution images of the monument, which were later processed through software applications to render a 3D model of Kota Gullu. 

A research paper that he authored on this project, titled ‘UAV in Development of 3D Heritage Monument Model: A Case Study of Kota Gullu, Warangal, India’, was recently published in the Journal of the Indian Society of Remote Sensing. 

Speaking to Express, Sirish said developing a 3D model of monuments would help take up their physical renovation. The idea being, as the 3D model exactly replicates the architecture of the temple complex, it can be used as a base-reference to rebuild demolished portions of the structures. 

The 3D model can also be used to give people a virtual tour of the monument over the internet and to develop a physical model using 3D printers. Another interesting application is that it can be used to develop a virtual reality experience video. Also, the crumbled pieces of the ancient structure lying across the premises of the monument can be 3D modelled to check where they fit in the still standing structures. 
Sirish, a native of Warangal and now working for a private firm in Hyderabad as a GIS Engineer, said the idea stemmed from his interest for the heritage of his native place.

He said, “I believe that the archaeology department must take up the initiative to 3D model all important monuments. It is neither expensive nor time taking.” Kota Gullu is located around 33 km from Warangal city. It was recently reported in these columns how the crumbling 13th century monument was facing a threat from stone quarries in its surroundings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp