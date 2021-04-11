Telangana just a few hundred cases shy of new peak

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There's a drastic increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Telangana with testing ramped up. This means that the State may sooner or later surpass its all-time peak of infections, which stood at 3,018 cases on August 25, 2020.

On Friday, the State recorded 2,909 cases of Covid-19, just 200 cases shy of the highest-ever daily tally recorded. Telangana may soon join other States, including Maharashtra and Delhi, in breaking single-day records.

Apart from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region, which reported 487 cases, and its surrounding districts of Medchal-Malkajgiri (289) and Rangareddy(225), a bulk of cases were recorded in the districts sharing borders with Maharashtra — Nizamabad (202), Nirmal (131), Sangareddy (117) and Kamareddy (102).