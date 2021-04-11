STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid: Telangana inches closer to all-time peak

On Friday, State recorded 2,909 cases, just 200 short of highest-ever number of tally

Published: 11th April 2021 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

As Covid-19 second wave grips Telangana, long queues at testing centres has become a norm. People wait at  Kondapur Area Hospital in Hyderabad for their turn to give samples for test on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There's  a drastic increase in the number of Covid-19 cases with extensive testing in Telangana. This means that the State may sooner or later surpass its all-time peak of infections, which stood at 3,018 cases on August 25, 2020. On Friday, the State recorded 2,909 cases of Covid-19, just 200 cases short from the highest-ever number of cases recorded. Telangana may soon join other States, including Maharashtra and Delhi, in breaking single-day records. 

Apart from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region, which reported 487 cases, and its surrounding districts of Medchal-Malkajgiri (289) and Rangareddy(225), a bulk of cases were recorded in the districts sharing borders with Maharashtra -- Nizamabad (202), Nirmal (131), Sangareddy (117) and Kamareddy (102). 

On Friday, the state conducted 1,11,726 tests, of which the reports of 4,533 tests were still awaited as on Saturday morning. This means the test positivity rate of Covid-19 in Telangana stands at 2.71 percent. 
The number of active cases in Telangana has jumped to 17,791 cases, of whom 6,296 individuals are hospitalised. The number of hospitalised on Thursday were 5,798. 

