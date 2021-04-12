ED may summon Nayini’s son-in-law for questioning

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has seized unaccounted cash of Rs 1.5 crore from the residence of V Srinivas Reddy, son-in-law of former Home and Labour Minister of Telangana late Nayini Narsimha Reddy, is learnt to have found strong evidence against him and other associates. They are likely to be summoned for questioning.

Till now, there was no confirmation on Srinivas Reddy’s role in the scam. However,with Saturday’s searches at his residence and the seizure of huge quantities of cash, gold jewellery, incriminating documents and digital evidence, it is suspected that he had received a share from the proceeds of the crime, valued upto Rs 200 crore, from the multi-crore Insurance Medical Services (IMS) scam.

Burra Pramod Reddy, from whose house Rs 1.15 crore cash was seized in a raid, is believed to be a close associate of Srinivas Reddy. Further, searches at the residence of Vinay Reddy’s brother-in-law Mukund Reddy, personal secretary to Nayani Narsimha Reddy, revealed the role of more people associated with the former Minister.