Telangana to get 4.64 lakh COVID vaccine doses, only 15 per cent of state's requirement met

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Government has agreed to provide only 15 per cent of the COVID-19 doses asked by the Telangana government as of now.

On Monday, senior officials of the public health department told Express that the state would be receiving 4.64 lakh doses of vaccine by the night.

It may be mentioned here that the Telangana Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar, had raised alarm over the low stocks of vaccine in the state, in his letter dated April 10, to the Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan and had asked for at least 30 lakh doses that he said would last 15 days.

He had also pointed out that the state government is left with only 5.66 lakh doses of the vaccine, which would last only three days. One can get an idea from this as to how long the 4.64 lakh doses of vaccine delivered to Telangana by the Center, would last. Almost one lakh individuals are getting vaccinated daily in Telangana.