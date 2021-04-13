Choose Jana Reddy Patel the local, Revanth exhorts voters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress candidate for Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll “Jana Reddy Patel” (a title accorded to people of the Reddy community in villages) would always be available to people in the constituency, TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy said on Monday. “Non-local” Nomula Bhagath on the other hand wouldn’t be around, he warned. Speaking at a roadshow in Tripuraram mandal of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency, Revanth said that Bhagath — a Yadav leader — had been made a scapegoat while two other Reddy leaders from the constituency were promised MLC posts.

‘TRS copied Cong schemes’

Slamming the TRS government, Jana Reddy said that prior to the TRS government’s Mission Bhagiratha scheme, Congress had provided water, constructed schools and houses. “KCR claimed that he would not ask for votes if he didn’t provide 2BHK houses, but he provided nothing,” Jana lamented.