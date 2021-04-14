COVID-19: Maharashtra now could be Telangana tomorrow, warns top official

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what can be seen as a strict warning for the upcoming days of the pandemic, the topmost health official of Telangana stated that if we don’t act now, Telangana will soon see what Maharashtra is experiencing now- lack of beds, death and unending rise of Covid-19 cases.

The message of warning was issued by the Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao on Wednesday as the state recorded 25,459 active cases, putting an immense burden on health machinery. At present, 8567 individuals are admitted due to Covid-19 in hospitals across the state.

“For the last four weeks, Covid-19 cases in Telangana have been high. It will remain so for the next four weeks. But if we don't take precautions and don't act well, Telangana will see how Maharashtra is experiencing now,” said Rao in the video.

He further implied that the only reason lockdown was not implemented was to ensure livelihood and state economy doesn’t take a hit, but the actual situation warranted the same.

“It is not that situation is not bad in Telangana, it is bad. The state government is not looking at restrictions, curfew or lockdown only because the livelihood of the people should not be affected,” he said.

He further admitted that already the availability of beds had reduced and if cases don’t reduce shortage will likely happen. “Everyone must be vigilant and wear mask to ensure that bed availability won't be a problem. We are seeing that if a person in a family gets covid, within hours or two days all the family is getting affected. We can assume that the virus is in the air. One must wear masks at home as well,” he said.

