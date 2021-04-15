NGO performs last rites of woman who died of Covid-19

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Annem Foundation on Wednesday conducted the final rites of a 55-year-old woman who died due to Covid-19 at Basvapuram village in Chintakani mandal. As the woman’s family members did not come forward to conduct the final rites, Annem Foundation founder Annem Srinivasa Rao came forward to do the same, with the cooperation of Basvapuram village sarpanch R Sambalaxmi and CPI senior leader R Mohan Rao