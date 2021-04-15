STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stay alert! Telangana to see thunderstorms for four more days

The maximum temperatures recorded were 4-5 degree Celsius below the average in most parts of the State.

Published: 15th April 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Dark clouds gather in the sky above Hussainsagar in Hyderabad on Wednesday, after the city witnessed showers the previous night | Vani Buddhavarapu

Dark clouds gather in the sky above Hussainsagar in Hyderabad on Wednesday, after the city witnessed showers the previous night | Vani Buddhavarapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ WARANGAL/ MULUGU/ ADILABAD / KARIMNAGAR/ NIZAMABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a forecast warning that thunderstorms are extremely likely to occur at isolated places across Telangana for the next four days, while a hailstorm is likely to occur on Thursday. The IMD, in its impact-based forecast, has warned about the breaking of tree branches, damage to thatched huts and loose roofs from the light to moderate winds. It has also warned of crop damage owing to hailstorms.

Various parts of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), erstwhile Warangal, Medak, Rangareddy, Nizamabad and Mahbubnagar districts received sudden showers on Tuesday night. Till 8.30 am on Wednesday morning, the highest rainfall recorded in the State was 68 mm at Madnapur of Wanaparthy district. Till 10 pm on Wednesday, only a handful of places continued receiving rainfall, as Pulkal in Sangareddy district received the highest rainfall (57 mm).

Dark clouds gather in the sky above Hussainsagar in Hyderabad on Wednesday, after the city witnessed showers the previous night | Vani Buddhavarapu

The maximum temperatures recorded were 4-5 degree Celsius below the average in most parts of the State. In Hanamkonda, the maximum temperature recorded was as much as 8.6 degree Celsius below the average, at 30.5 degree Celsius. In Hyderabad it was 34.2 degree Celsius, 3.6 degree Celsius below the average.

Rain fury leaves several districts battered & bruised
Though the sudden showers have brought down mercury levels across Telangana, giving citizens much respite from the scorching heat, heavy downpour wreaked havoc in several districts on Tuesday night, leaving several acres of standing crop inundated.

According to sources, several districts, including Warangal, Nizamabad and Adilabad, witnessed heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, late on Tuesday night.Meanwhile, the farmers of Warangal (Rural) and Mulugu districts were left in the lurch after huge quanties of harvested red chilli and paddy, which the ryots had left in their fields itself, got drowned in the torrential rains.

At many places, several acres of standing maize also got drenched and mango flowers withered.
When Express spoke to a few farmers, they explained their woes pointing out that the incident happened at a time when they were preparing to sell the produce to Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) centres. In the meantime, several ryots alleged that the rainwater entered their fields as the agriculture officials failed to provide them tarpaulins to cover the crops.

farmers dry their paddy after the crop got drenched in torrential rains that battered Huzurabad Assembly constituency in Karimnagar district on Tuesday night

According to district agriculture authorities, they have already directed the mandal-level agriculture officials to visit all farmlands to undertake a survey on crop damage. A detailed report will be submitted to the State government, the officials added.

In the meantime, erstwhile Adilabad district also witnessed unseasonal rains and hailstorms. Around 200 acres of standing maize, paddy and vegetables got drowned in the heavy downpour. The torrential rains wreaked havoc in Huzurabad, Shankarapatnam, Illanthakunta and Saidapur areas, in Huzurabad Assembly constituency, as well. Several acres of standing crops got flattened in the incident.

Meanwhile, harvested paddy which was stored in a few IKP centres also got drenched in the heavy rains. According to Karimnagar agriculture officer V Sridhar, nearly 1,000 acres of standing crop got damaged in the district. The farmers have requested the authorities concerned to provide tarpaulins to cover their produce. Situation was the same in Nizamabad district as well, wherein the torrential rains damaged standing paddy in about 300 hectares situated in Srikonda and Varni mandals.

