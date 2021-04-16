AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore convinces V Hanumantha Rao to withdraw hunger strike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore, on Thursday persuaded former Rajya Sabha MP V Hanumantha Rao to withdraw his indefinite hunger strike. As Rao’s hunger strike entered into the fourth day demanding to restore Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue at Punjagutta. Tagore convi-nced Rao to break his fast by symbolically offering him lemonade. He also lambasted Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not responding to the veteran leader’s demand.