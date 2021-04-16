Former Minister Azmeera Chandulal passes away at 66

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former minister Azmeera Chandulal breathed his last at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday night. He was 66 and is survived by wife and four children. Chandulal was the Tribal Welfare Minister in NT Rama Rao’s Cabinet. Later, he left the TDP to join the TRS. He served as the Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister in K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Cabinet from 2014 to 2018.

He was a three-time MLA from the Mulugu Assembly segment and was elected twice as an MP from the Warangal Lok Sabha seat. He started his political career in 1981 and was first elected as the Sarpanch of Jaggannapet village. He was also the politburo member of the TDP and TRS. Chief Minister KCR and Health Minister Eatala Rajender condoled the death of Chandulal.