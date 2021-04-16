KCR grabbed statehood credit: Nagarjuna Sagar byelection candidate K Jana Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Nagarjuna Sagar byelection candidate K Jana Reddy on Thursday said that the Congress had rendered several sacrifices to attain statehood for Telangana. However, with scant regard for these sacrifices, KCR was claiming “solo credit”, argued Jana.

Addressing a press meet, Jana said, “Several people sacrificed their lives for statehood which is why Telangana is a reality today. How can the CM take solo credit,” Jana asked. The senior politician sought to remind people that he had met several Congress leaders, before the formation of Telangana, in a bid to pressurise the high command.

Listing out his own merits, Jana said that he had never lobbied for ministerial posts in any government. “I am a leader who has initiated peace talks with India’s most dangerous terrorists (in reference to talks with Maoists),” Jana stated.