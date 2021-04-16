Renowned radiologist and first Director of NIMS, Kakarla Subba Rao passes away

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Renowned radiologist, hospital administrator and the first director of Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Dr. Kakarla Subba Rao, died on Friday morning during the early hours at the KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad, where he was admitted a month ago due to age-related ailments.

Born on January 25, 1925, Rao had done his MBBS from Andhra Medical College.

He was conferred the civilian honour of Padma Shri by the Government of India for his contributions to the field of medicine.

Dr. Subba Rao is credited with the development of NIMS into a super-specialty hospital, after returning to India from the USA and taking charge as the head of NIMS, influenced by the call given by former AP Chief Minister N T Rama Rao.

In a message, Dr. Rao's family thanked relatives and friends for their prayers and best wishes for his health over the last few months.

Speaking about Dr. Subba Rao, the message said, "He was a person of great integrity, high moral values and a lifelong learner and Teacher. His exemplary enthusiasm has inspired thousands of Medical and Non-medical professionals and motivated them to excel in their relevant fields."

Due to the prevailing pandemic situation, no memorial meetings will be held, it further added.