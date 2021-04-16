STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shortage of beds return to haunt Telangana as second wave of COVID hits the state

Private hospitals planning to collaborate with hotels to set up treatment units; govt hosps get 600 more beds

Published: 16th April 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

A large digital board at the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad displays the number of beds available for patients

A large digital board at the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad displays the number of beds available for patients | S Senbagapandiyan

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The debilitating effect of the Covid-19 second wave is already being felt by the healthcare system across the State, both in the government and private sectors. Each day, major hospitals in and around GHMC limits and other worst-hit districts are filling up fast with Covid patients, leaving them running from pillar to post in search of either oxygen or ICU beds.For instance, on Thursday, District Hospital King Koti and Erragadda ESIC Hospital had just two oxygen beds remaining, of the total 159 and 90 beds that they have respectively. 

In Khammam district, where 101 cases were reported on Wednesday, the oxygen beds in government facilities are almost full. Of the four government hospitals, cumulatively providing 140 beds, none were vacant. In Kamareddy, only two ICU beds and five oxygen beds were left to spare.Similarly, in several private hospitals across Nizamabad, which saw 279 cases on Wednesday, a similar situation prevails with very few beds to spare. Of the eight hospitals, there are 77 oxygen beds in private, of which only 10 are vacant. 

In a nutshell, of the total 4,568 oxygen beds in the private sector, 2,911 are already occupied, leaving just 1,657 to spare. In government hospitals, the situation is slightly better with about 3,958 beds to spare.Meanwhile, private hospitals appear to be having the problem due to the sheer scale of the second wave. “One has to understand that until 10 days back, we were not receiving many Covid patients and most of them were arriving with non-Covid diseases, for which itself we were running short of beds. This was because there were surgeries pending due to the lockdown. Now, we have to juggle with both Covid-19 and non-Covid beds for emergencies,” said Dr GV Rao, Director of AIG Group of Hospitals.

A similar situation prevails in the hospitals of the Yashoda Group as well. “We are looking at the situation closely every day and are trying to increase the number of beds. Currently, we have 50 per cent non-Covid services as well. Despite this, we are trying our best to not turn away patients,” Dr Lingaiah Amidayala, Director of Medical Services, Yashoda Hospitals Group, said.Private hospitals are also looking at collaborating with hotels to set up treatment units there. In the government hospitals, overnight, about 600 beds have been added. 

