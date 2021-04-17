COVID-19: Telangana sees highest ever active caseload, death toll crosses 1,800-mark

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 4,446 cases of Covid-19 on Friday. With this the state's active cases are at 33,514 cases, which is the highest ever active caseload that the state has handled.

The previous peak Telangana saw was on September 3rd with 32,994 cases reported in 2020.

Of these active cases, a whopping 11,396 individuals are hospitalised.

The active caseload is coming from all across the state, specially districts bordering Maharashtra and those neighbouring the state capital region of GHMC.

The GHMC area recorded the highest cases with 598 cases, followed by Medchal with 435, followed Rangareddy with 326 cases.

At present 15 of the 33 districts are recording 100+ cases, including Nalgonda which is witnessing by-polls today.

The district has seen 168 cases which is a sharp rise from last week, and likely due to the intense campaigning and flouting of social distancing norms.

Meanwhile, 12 deaths were also reported taking the death toll to 1809.