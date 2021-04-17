STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19: Telangana sees highest ever active caseload, death toll crosses 1,800-mark

With this the state's active cases are at 33,514 cases, which is the highest ever active caseload that the state has handled.

Published: 17th April 2021 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 4,446 cases of Covid-19 on Friday. With this the state's active cases are at 33,514 cases, which is the highest ever active caseload that the state has handled.

The previous peak Telangana saw was on September 3rd with 32,994 cases reported in 2020.

Of these active cases, a whopping 11,396 individuals are hospitalised.

The active caseload is coming from all across the state, specially districts bordering Maharashtra and those neighbouring the state capital region of GHMC.

The GHMC area recorded the highest cases with 598 cases, followed by Medchal with 435, followed Rangareddy with 326 cases. 

At present 15 of the 33 districts are recording 100+ cases, including Nalgonda which is witnessing by-polls today.

The district has seen 168 cases which is a sharp rise from last week, and likely due to the intense campaigning and flouting of social distancing norms.

Meanwhile, 12 deaths were also reported taking the death toll to 1809.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Telangana COVID 19 Telangana
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp