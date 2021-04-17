IIT-H tech can kill germs in 60 seconds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) have developed a range of hygiene products that can kill germs within 60 seconds while providing long-lasting protection up to 35 days.The research team developed the ‘DuroKea Technologies’ using an adhesive nano-formulation to combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The product was e-launched on Friday by the Union Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, in the presence of BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT-H, Prof M Srinivas, Founder and Dean, ESIC Medical College, Hyderabad.