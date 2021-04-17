STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Lakhs miss second dose date due to lack of Covid-19 vaccines in Telangana

Meanwhile, state health officials note that the State has received 32 lakh doses until now and is due to receive 2.7 lakh doses on Saturday.

Published: 17th April 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai.

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State’s Covid vaccination drive is taking a hit due to uncertainty over the availability of doses. In the last one week, lakhs of individuals who were due for their second dose of vaccine were turned back, citing lack of availability of vaccine.  

Several people complained that even after booking their slots for second shots several times, they were being cancelled. 

“The first dose was given to my mother in March first week. But the government recommended to delay the second dose by 6 to 8 weeks. Now, we are entering the eighth week. Every time we book on Cowin, the appointment is cancelled automatically asking us to reschedule. We enquired with the local PHC and they inform us that Covishield vaccine is not in stock for a week and maybe for another few days. What do we do now?” Achyuth Jagirdar, a city resident, wondered.

Several others are concerned over the cancellation of their vaccination slots only after arriving at the hospital. 

“We are worried because we are unnecessarily getting repeatedly exposed to the conditions at the hospital. So far, I have been forced to bring my 80-year-old mother to the hospital three times,” said another resident from Ameerpet.

Hospitals are also helpless. “We had a robust vaccination programme going on. But now both first and second dose are not available,” informed an official of a hospital in Banjara Hills.

An analysis of the data given on the Cowin dashboard shows that between April 10 and April 15, only 50,557 doses were administered as the second shot. While 6,40,458 doses were given as the first dose.

It was only three days ago that the State received 4.6 lakh doses of the vaccine as against the 30 lakh it had demanded. It is learnt that only about four lakh doses are currently available.

Meanwhile, state health officials note that the State has received 32 lakh doses until now and is due to receive 2.7 lakh doses on Saturday.

With this, around six lakh doses will be available to vaccinate the individuals, informed Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health.

Gandhi again turned into exclusive Covid-19 hospital

As the State continues to see a massive surge in Covid-19 cases, Gandhi Hospital has once again been declared as an exclusive hospital for critical and terminally ill Covid patients.

An order to this effect was issued on Friday evening by Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy. It is learnt that the decision was taken after nearly 150 serious cases came to the hospital late on Thursday night.

The non-Covid patients who are currently undergoing treatment in Gandhi Hospital will now be shifted to Osmania and other hospitals. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccination second dose Telangana
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp