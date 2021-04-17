STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana not supplied vax as per demand: Eatala Rajender

Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that the State has requested the Central government to provide vaccines to people under the age group of 25-45 as well.

Published: 17th April 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Eatala Rajender

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu,EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that the State has requested the Central government to provide vaccines to people under the age group of 25-45 as well. “The Centre has assured to take a decision on the matter soon,” he said. 

The Minister, along with District Collector K Shashanka and Additional Collector GV Shayamprasad Lal, inaugurated a paddy procurement centre at Huzurabad Agriculture Market Yard on Friday. He also visited Chelpur primary health centre (PHC) and took stock of the vaccination process. 

Rajender said that the State was not being supplied vaccines as per demand. “Telangana is a vaccine producing State. Therefore, we should be given priority by the Centre, especially now that vaccine demand is shooting up in the State,” he said.

He urged citizens to follow Covid-19 guidelines to keep their friends and family safe. “Unless it is an emergency, it is advised that you don’t come out of your houses. Postpone travel plans and avoid congregations,” the Minister said.

More beds at Civil Hosp

In view of rising Covid-19 cases, District Collector K Shashanka has directed health officials to make extensive arrangements for Covid-19 treatment at the Government Civil Hospital in Karimnagar. The number of beds in the hospital for Covid treatment will be increased from 180 to 272, as per the Collector’s directions. 

Another 131 oxygen points will be provided to the hospital. There are 158 working oxygen points at present. Around 34 vaccination centres are being run in the district — 28 in the government sector and six in the private sector. More than 5,000 people are being vaccinated every day in Karimnagar, the Collector said. 

Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) Commissioner V Kranthi, who inspected vaccination centres here on Friday, appointed four special officers for eight centres. They will regularly monitor facilities at these vaccination centres. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eatala Rajender Telangana
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp