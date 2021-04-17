Telangana not supplied vax as per demand: Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that the State has requested the Central government to provide vaccines to people under the age group of 25-45 as well. “The Centre has assured to take a decision on the matter soon,” he said.

The Minister, along with District Collector K Shashanka and Additional Collector GV Shayamprasad Lal, inaugurated a paddy procurement centre at Huzurabad Agriculture Market Yard on Friday. He also visited Chelpur primary health centre (PHC) and took stock of the vaccination process.

Rajender said that the State was not being supplied vaccines as per demand. “Telangana is a vaccine producing State. Therefore, we should be given priority by the Centre, especially now that vaccine demand is shooting up in the State,” he said.

He urged citizens to follow Covid-19 guidelines to keep their friends and family safe. “Unless it is an emergency, it is advised that you don’t come out of your houses. Postpone travel plans and avoid congregations,” the Minister said.

More beds at Civil Hosp

In view of rising Covid-19 cases, District Collector K Shashanka has directed health officials to make extensive arrangements for Covid-19 treatment at the Government Civil Hospital in Karimnagar. The number of beds in the hospital for Covid treatment will be increased from 180 to 272, as per the Collector’s directions.

Another 131 oxygen points will be provided to the hospital. There are 158 working oxygen points at present. Around 34 vaccination centres are being run in the district — 28 in the government sector and six in the private sector. More than 5,000 people are being vaccinated every day in Karimnagar, the Collector said.

Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) Commissioner V Kranthi, who inspected vaccination centres here on Friday, appointed four special officers for eight centres. They will regularly monitor facilities at these vaccination centres.