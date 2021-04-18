Checkposts for Maharashtra migrants in Adilabad

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The number of Covid cases have been on a rise in the district because people have been migrating in large numbers from Maharashtra to the bordering villages in Telangana.Keeping in mind the mass migration taking place in the bordering villages, the administration has arranged check-posts near Dollara village on NH 44 and Kobai village in Bela mandal. People coming from Maharashtra have to undergo thermal screening before entering the district at these check-posts and anyone found having high temperature is sent to health centres for testing. RIMS officials said 10 to 15 patients from Maharashtra were coming to the hospital every day.

Meanwhile, Additional Collector M David inspected the check-post at Kobai village which shares border with Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. The District Additional Collector has appointed special teams in 18 mandals to make people in every village aware of the vaccination process.

In a grim incident, a 70-year-old woman Gangubai, who died of Covid-19 in Boath mandal, had no one to claim her body. So the panchayat staffers came forward and shifted her body on a tractor to the cremation ground and buried it.