STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19: Telangana sees highest active caseload, 168 cases cases in Nalgonda

33,514 active Covid cases; whopping 11,396 individuals hospitalised; 4,446 fresh infections 

Published: 18th April 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

The dead body of a COVID-19 victim is shifted out of a hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana recorded the highest single-day spike of 4,446 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday. With this, the State’s active cases stand at 33,514, which is also the highest ever active caseload in the State. The previous peak Telangana saw was on September 3, 2020, with 32,994 active cases. Of these, a whopping 11,396 individuals are hospitalised.

The active caseload is recorded across the State and is higher in districts bordering Maharashtra and those neighbouring the GHMC. The GHMC area recorded the highest cases with 598, followed by Medchal with 435 and Rangareddy with 326 cases. 

At present, 15 of the 33 districts are recording over 100 cases, including Nalgonda, where the Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll was held on Saturday. The district has seen 168 cases, which is a sharp rise from last week, and likely due to the intense campaigning and flouting of social distancing norms. Meanwhile, 12 deaths were also reported, taking the death toll to 1,809.

Vax drive suspended today
Shortage of vaccines has forced Telangana to suspend its vaccination drive in government centres for a day after it began on January 16. The Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao issued a statement on Saturday that on April 18, 2021, no Covid vaccinations would take place in Government Covid Vaccination Centres (GCVCs) across the State. Rao, however, stated that the vaccination drive would be continued from Monday onwards as per the schedule.

The abrupt decision is likely due to the fact that the State was left with just 2 lakh doses on Saturday to conduct vaccinations for the day as well as for the next day. At a press meet held earlier in the day, Rao had stated that only 2 lakh doses were left and these were meant for use on Saturday and for Sunday. However, it is learnt that the same was exhausted to a large extent on Saturday itself as the Cowin dashboard showed nearly 1.40 lakh doses being administered.

The State had been anticipating a consignment of 2.7 lakh doses on Saturday morning. However, it appears that this consignment from the Centre was delayed, causing the temporary suspension. Meanwhile, the impact on vaccinations in private hospitals is likely to negligible as since the past one week, the State has sent very few doses to private hospitals and largely focused on vaccinating frontline workers in government hospitals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana coronavirus COVID-19 Nalgonda covid deaths Hyderabad coronavirus
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp