Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll passes off peacefully

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The polling for the byelection to Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency passed off peacefully, on Saturday, while recording a massive voter turn out of 88 per cent. Just like the previous elections, the voter turnout in Nagarjuna Sagar segment crossed the 80 per cent-mark, yet again, but this time the polling percentage surpassed what the constituency recorded in both 2014 and 2018. While the polling percentage was 80.03 in the 2014 Assembly elections, it was 86.62 per cent in the 2018 polls.

In view of the surge in Covid cases, the officials had put in place necessary arrangements at all polling booths. While strictly following the pandemic guidelines, the officials also provided masks, gloves and sanitisiers to the voters. It may be mentioned here that Nagarjuna Sagar recorded such a huge voter turnout amidst the second wave scare being very live.

However, there were some initial hiccups in the voting process at some booths. Though, the polling was scheduled to begin at 7 am, it was delayed by an hour at a polling booth in Nidamanuru mandal, where the EVM failed to work. The technical staff reached the booth soon, rectified the problem and commenced the polling process.

At another booth, in Tripuraram, the polling started at 7.20 am as the polling agents reached the booth very late. The commencement of voting process was delayed in Abhangapura, Tootipet and a few other places due to technical snag in EVMs.

Former minister and Congress candidate

K Jana Reddy shows the indelible ink

mark on his middle finger

TRS candidate Nomula Bhagath, son of late MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah whose sudden demise necessitated the bypoll, and family members exercised their franchise at Ibrahimpet in Anumula mandal. While Congress candidate K Jana Reddy cast his vote at Hill Colony in Nagarjuna Sagar, BJP candidate P Ravi Kumar and his wife exercised their franchise at Palugu thanda in Tripuraram mandal.

Though, the polling was brisk up to 11 am, the turn out reduced exponentially after that due to the scorching heat. However, the process again picked up pace after 3 pm, and the voter turnout reached 81.5 per cent by 5 pm.

Three voters killed in mishap

Three persons, who were on their way to cast votes, died in an accident that happened near Pylon Colony in Nagarjuna Sagar, on Saturday. The mishap occurred when two bikes collided. The deceased persons have been identified as Bangaraiah, 40, Rasheed, 42, and Malliaha, 36.