Prior to Lancet, CCMB had proven airborne spread of coronavirus

HYDERABAD: Before the report by researchers from University of Oxford pointing out strong evidences that Covid-19 transmission is airborne — published in the Lancet — gained much currency, scientists from Hyderabad-based Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) had conducted research and proved the same, earlier this year in January.

The CCMB scientists conducted one-of-its-kind research on Covid-19 transmission. They collected air samples from hospitals, closed rooms occupied by one or more Covid-19 positive individuals and tested the air for presence of coronavirus. It was found that in certain situations, especially in closed rooms where Covid-19 patients spent longer periods, viral particles could be detected in air even after two hours of their exit from the room and at distances greater than two meters.

Also, chances of getting infected by through air-transmission is directly related to number of patients in the room, their symptomatic status and duration of exposure. Speaking to Express, CCMB Director Dr Rakesh Mishra pointed out that airborne transmission is possible even if a patient does not cough but speaks. To avoid getting infected through airborne transmission, it is necessary that people wear mask properly - covering their mouth as well as nose.

Which mask to wear?

Advisory by the CCMB says, N95 mask must be worn if the proximity is close to Covid-19 patients, including inside houses with such patients or hospitals whereas surgical mask or multi-layered cloth mask is enough for most other situations.

Eye protection

People who have multiple interactions as part of their work, need to take precaution to prevent entry of the virus through eyes by wearing eyeglasses or face shield.

Only 100 to attend celestial wedding in Khamma

In the wake of the rapid spread of Covid-19, Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Devasthanam authorities have decided to allow only 50 VIPs and 50 priests and staffers for the Lord Rama and Sitadevi kalyanam to be held on April 21 and 22 in Bhadrachalam. Temple officials were gearing up for an attendance of a large number of devotees. However, the kalyanam will be now be held in a closed manner in the main temple. Among the VIPs likely to attend would be Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

DEVOTEES TOLD NOT TO ATTEND RAMA NAVAMI AT KONDAGATTU TEMPLE

In Kondagattu Hanuman Temple of Jagtial district, authorities have announced that devotees need not come for Sri Rama Navami or for Chinna Hanuman Jayanti as both would be low key affairs, considering the ongoing pandemic. Authorities have called off ‘Hanuman Deeksha,’ which was scheduled to be held on April 27. Chinna Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations will be held from April 25 to 29, but they will be muted. For Sri Rama Navami (Sri Seetha Rama Swamy Kalyanam) ceremonies, devotees don’t have permission for general darshan, stated a press release issued by the temple authorities