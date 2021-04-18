STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prior to Lancet, CCMB had proven airborne spread of coronavirus

CCMB tested air samples from hospitals, closed rooms occupied by Covid patients

A patient who succumbed to Covid-19 is shifted out of Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Before the report by researchers from University of Oxford pointing out strong evidences that Covid-19 transmission is airborne — published in the Lancet — gained much currency, scientists from Hyderabad-based Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) had conducted research and proved the same, earlier this year in January. 

The CCMB scientists conducted one-of-its-kind research on Covid-19 transmission. They collected air samples from hospitals, closed rooms occupied by one or more Covid-19 positive individuals and tested the air for presence of coronavirus. It was found that in certain situations, especially in closed rooms where Covid-19 patients spent longer periods, viral particles could be detected in air even after two hours of their exit from the room and at distances greater than two meters. 

Also, chances of getting infected by through air-transmission is directly related to number of patients in the room, their symptomatic status and duration of exposure. Speaking to Express, CCMB Director Dr Rakesh Mishra pointed out that airborne transmission is possible even if a patient does not cough but speaks. To avoid getting infected through airborne transmission, it is necessary that people wear mask properly - covering their mouth as well as nose. 

Which mask to wear?
Advisory by the CCMB says, N95 mask must be worn if the proximity is close to Covid-19 patients, including inside houses with such patients or hospitals whereas surgical mask or multi-layered cloth mask is enough for most other situations. 

Eye protection
People who have multiple interactions as part of their work, need to take precaution to prevent entry of the virus through eyes by wearing eyeglasses or face shield. 

