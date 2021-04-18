Telangana DPH calls for self-imposed lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Director of Public Health of Telangana Dr G Srinivasa Rao urged citizens to go into a ‘selflockdown’ in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the State, while stressing that the government would not impose any lockdown. Stating that lockdowns would adversely affect people’s economic conditions, he said that restrictions must be imposed by individuals at their own discretion. Dr Rao said, “Several cases are being reported due to gathering of people in pubs, bars and other public spaces. Covid-19 protocol is violated even in remote villages.

The government has decided not to impose any lockdown because it will impact people’s livelihoods. But we expect citizens to be under a self-imposed lockdown, and avoid non-essential gatherings.” Citing an example of how the number of infected persons can rapidly increase due to gatherings, he said, “At a village near the Maharashtra border, around 20 individuals from that State and 30 from Telangana had gathered for a celebration. Five of them tested positive at first.

But within 12 days, nearly 500 people were infected.” Speaking on the State’s capacity to fight Covid-19, Dr Rao said, “The government will increase bed strength in the State from the existing 32,000 to 53,000 beds. Every hospital in the State with 10 or more beds will be used for Covid-19 treatment.”