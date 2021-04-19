MGM Hospital to amp up facilities, increase staff amid surge in coronavirus cases

u mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: The MGM Hospital in Warangal, a lifeline for many from the weaker sections of the northern Telangana, is stepping its testing and treatment facilities as it faces the second Covid-19 wave. With the district reporting 235 new cases on Saturday (reported on Sunday), the hospital is witnessing serpentine queues for Covid-19 tests every day.

According to data obtained from the hospital authorities, there are 166 Covid-positive patients on a bed, and 50 admitted to the Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) ward. A total of 224 beds are occupied by patients in the Covid-19 block. On Sunday, 63 patients were admitted and 12 persons were discharged from the hospital.

The hospital has arranged 440 beds and 100 ventilators for 80 beds only for Covid-positive patients. “We deputing a pulmonologist from the TB Hospital,” superintendent of the hospital Dr K Nagarjuna Reddy told Express.

Dr Reddy said that the hospital is providing all facilities and the staff in the Covid-19 block is also working three shifts. He said there is no shortage of Remdesivir. “We taking immediate steps to increase the staff, improve the facilities, and ensure we offer the best quality treatment on par with the corporate hospitals keeping in view of the precarious situation,” he said.