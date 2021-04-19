STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monitor oxygen supply & usage say citizens

Citizens and elected representatives in Nizamabad are urging the government to set up a monitoring system to check the oxygen utilisation in every district.

Image of empty oxyden cylinders used for representation. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Citizens and elected representatives in Nizamabad are urging the government to set up a monitoring system to check the oxygen utilisation in every district. The government hospitals get oxygen directly from their suppliers and authorised suppliers provide oxygen to private hospitals and industries. The demand for oxygen cylinders has increased due to the Covid pandemic. As Covid cases increase, several people are taking treatment at their home with oxygen facilities. Hence, oxygen cylinders prices have increased in the open market.

Nizamabad Deputy Mayor Mohad Idris Khan after observing the prevailing situation, decided to establish a Covid treatment centre with 20 beds, including oxygen facility in a minority area of Nizamabad town. 
He said that government and private hospitals are already full with the patients and therefore, people should take treatment in their homes. He said that in every area, locals should come forward to set up a Covid treatment centre.

