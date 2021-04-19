STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tests positive for COVID-19

He is now in home isolation at his farmhouse in Erravalli in Medak district

Published: 19th April 2021 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 09:36 AM

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief  Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and is currently in home isolation at his farmhouse in Erravalli village. According to a press release issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, the Chief Minister had mild symptoms on Sunday but there were no symptoms at all on Monday. He has no other health complications. “The Chief Minister has mild symptoms. He has been advised isolation and is staying at his farmhouse.

A team of doctors is monitoring his health,” it said. According to his personal doctor MV Rao, the Chief Minister had mild cold on Sunday but it was cured on Monday. There were no other symptoms now, he said. While stating that the Chief Minister has been asked to remain in home quarantine, the doctor pointed out that the CM’s pulse oximeter reading was 99, well above normal.​

The doctor, however, said that it could not be traced how the Chief Minister contracted the virus and added that he has not taken the Covid-19 vaccine yet. As the Chief Minister tested positive for Covid- 19, he cannot take the vaccine in the next two months, the doctor said. “The Chief Minister is currently under observation of two more doctors — Dr Prasanth and Dr Jeevan. A senior nurse and other paramedical staff were deployed at the farmhouse,” he said.

Meanwhile, TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted: “Hon’ble CM KCR Garu has tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. He is currently isolated & being monitored by doctors. Been receiving a lot of messages with concern for his well-being. He is a gritty man & a fighter. Am sure he will recover soon with all of your prayers (sic).” Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also expressed her concern on Twitter. “Concerned to hear that Hon’ble @ TelanganaCMO Shri KCR garu tested Covid-19 positive. I wish him a very speedy recovery and my prayers for him to Get Well Soon (sic),” she tweed.

Bhagath, other TRS leaders also test +ve

Meanwhile, Nomula Bhagath and his family members also tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Other local TRS leaders, MC Kotireddy and Kadari Anjaiah, also tested positive. Bhagath and other leaders may have contracted the infection while campaigning for the byelection. Several Congress and BJP leaders too tested positive in the segment and all of them are currently in home quarantine.

More than 160 Covid-19 cases were reported in the segment, which was abuzz with political activity till April 17. During the polling and the campaign, most of the leaders had followed the Covid-19 guidelines. On the polling day, the officials had provided masks, sanitisers and gloves to the voters at every polling booth. Elections will also be held for two corporations and five municipalities in the State on April 30.

