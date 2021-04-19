Telangana records 5,093 fresh coronavirus cases, 15 deaths 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s test positivity rate climbed to 4.1 per cent on Saturday as the State recorded 5,093 new cases of Covid-19, its highest ever single-day spike, out of 1,23,772 samples.

The State also recorded 15 deaths, taking the toll to 1,824. Also, 1,555 people recovered from the disease on Saturday. Now, the number of active cases in the State stands at 37,037.

The highest number of cases were recorded in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits — 743, followed by Medchal (488), Rangareddy (407), Nizamabad (367), Kamareddy (232), Jagtial (223), Mahbubnagar (168), and Khammam (155).