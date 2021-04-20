COVID-19 crisis: Telangana imposes night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am from today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Tuesday imposed a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am with immediate effect. The curfew will remain in force till 5 am on May 1, 2021, according to orders issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday.

The decision has been taken in tune with the measures suggested by the Ministry of Home Affairs to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

ALSO READ: Telangana HC asks KCR to lay down its own COVID-19 norms within 48 hours

During the above-mentioned period, all offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants shall close at 8 pm. Only hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with the supply of essential services such as print and electronic media and others will be allowed to function.

Movement of all persons shall be prohibited from 9 pm, except those engaged in essential services. No curfew passes are required and essential service workers can show their identity cards.

Air and rail passengers going to or coming from airports and railway stations will have to show their travel tickets.

There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential and non-essential goods. No separate permission or pass will be required for such movement.