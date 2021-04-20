Declare health emergency in Telangana, says Sravan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Referring to the Telangana High Court’s observations, AICC spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju on Monday asked the State government whether “bar and beer” shops took precedence over people lives. He demanded that a health emergency be declared in Telangana. Addressing a press meet at Gandhi Bhavan, Sravan demonstrated the “pathetic condition” of the Covid-19 special emergency responsive system Dail 104.

According to him, the Dial 104 was non-functional and onethird of health care staff positions are vacant. He slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for “allowing” private hospitals to charge exorbitant fees for Covid- 19 treatment. All private diagnostic centres were also charging close to Rs 2,000 per test instead of Rs 500, he said. He also demanded that the municipal elections be postponed.