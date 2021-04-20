Telangana: Delay in supply hits vaccine drive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The delay from the Centre to supply vaccines to Telangana led to a slow start in conducting the vaccination drive on Monday. The State received a fresh consignment of 2.7 lakh vaccines only at late night on Sunday. From the respective district heads, it had to be further sent to mandals and the remote PHCs.

Despite strict orders, people in Karimnagar walk without face masks on Monday

“At Narsingi Regional Health Centre, my parents had to wait for five hours to get their vaccine,” said Subhash Bejagam, a city resident. At present, the State has roughly 3 lakh doses of the vaccine. As per the Cowin dashboard, despite delays from the Centre for the vaccine, nearly 1.2 lakh vaccinations were conducted on Monday. Meanwhile, private hospitals are continuing to be forced to turn away those eligible for their second dose of the vaccine due to this shortage.