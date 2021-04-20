STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR knows your pain: KTR to oustees

Says CM understands their loss as his forefathers had also lost lands to Upper Manair Dam

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao watches as Godavari waters reach Upper Manair through Kudavelli Vagu at Rajanna Siricilla district, on Monday.

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is completely aware of the hardships faced by those who lost their lands and houses under various irrigation projects, MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Monday that their sacrifices will not go in vain.

“He [KCR] knows the pain of oustees more than anyone else. KCR also hails from a ryot family. His forefathers had sacrificed their lands for the construction of the Upper Manair Dam. His wife’s family sacrificed their land for the Mid Manair Dam. They know how it feels like to give up one’s property, which is exactly why KCR always makes sure that the oustees get good rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) packages,” Rama Rao said. 

The Minister made these statements while taking part in various developmental programmes at Illanthakunta mandal here on Monday. Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan and Collector D Krishna Bhaskar were also present.Speaking to the media later, Rama Rao praised KCR for ensuring that all tanks and ponds in the State brim with water even during peak summer. 

“KCR is a person who made the impossible possible. Who else thought of lifting Godavari water, located at 82 metres above the sea level, to 600 metres? KCR did and made it possible through the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). As a result, all barren lands in the State have now turned fertile,” the TRS second-in-command said and pointed out that the State has finally become ‘Annapurna’, the giver of food and nourishment.

Continuing his scathing attack on BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Rama Rao dared the Karimnagar Parliamentarian to prove his commitment towards the State by bringing more funds from the Centre. “If you continue to criticise the CM using such foul language, the people will not tolerate you. They will teach the BJP a befitting lesson,” Rama Rao warned. He also demanded that Sanjay Kumar ensure national project status for Kaleshwaram and Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Projects before talking further.Referring to the Nagarjuna Sagar byelection, the party working president exuded confidence that TRS candidate Nomula Bhagath will win with a thumping majority.

