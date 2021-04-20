Two-month-old baby rescued after being sold by father in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Monday rescued the two-month-old child Syed Hana Ali and arrested his father Syed Hyder Ali, for selling him to a techie couple. Abdul Riyaz and Saheda Mohammed, the couple who purchased the child, and Hajera Begum and Reshma Begum, who mediated the deal, were also arrested. The child was handed over to his mother, while the accused were produced before the court and sent to remand. Technical evidence helped in the arrest, the police said.

According to police, Hyder and Shahana Begum got married in 2019 and had a child two months ago. Hyder, who had accrued debts, would frequently quarrel with his wife and force her to sell the child for a good amount, so that he could clear his debts. But, she refused.

Hyder ran away after selling the child on April 15. Shahana waited two days for his return and complained to police. Police during investigation gathered technical evidence and nabbed Hyder Ali. Based on his confession, they caught the mediators and through them, the couple who purchased the child.

Hyder Ali sold his son to clear his debts

