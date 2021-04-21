Four journalists in Telugu states dies of COVID-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four journalists in the Telugu States, including veteran scribe K Amaranath, died of Covid-19 on Tuesday. Amarnath died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad. He was 68, and is survived by his wife and son.

Three more journalists, B Ramesh from Vemulawada, Suryapraksh from Visakhapatnam, and P Ramesh from Karimnagar also succumbed to Covid-19. Amarnath was admitted to a hospital for Covid-19 treatment 10 days ago. He was born in Mamuduru village in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. He started his career as a sub-editor in ‘Soviet Bhoomi’ (Telugu version of Soviet Union). Later, he worked with Visalandhara, Andhra Bhoomi and Hans India. Before that, he was staff member of the UPSC for 10 years.

Amarnath breathed his last as the editor of Scribe News of Indian Journalists Union (IJU). He worked as the general secretary of AP Union of Working Journalists also. Amarnath was a member of the Press Council of India (PCI) for a while. Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao, condoled the death of Amarnath. His last rites will be conducted at Maha Prasthanam in Jubilee Hills on Wednesday.

