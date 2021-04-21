GWMC polls: Multiple aspirants pose problem of plenty for TRS

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: Even as the TRS is trying to leave no stone unturned in an attempt to win the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) elections, it looks like the ruling party, sooner than later, is set face rumblings of discontent. The reason being that there were at least three to five aspirants lobbying for the party ticket and they have even filed their nomination papers.

It may be mentioned here that the last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 22. The election is scheduled for April 30. It is learnt from reliable sources that some of the party members are also making their own arrangements to contest as independent candidates in case they are not given the tickets. There is also a possibility of these leaders revolting against the party leadership if they are denied the tickets. Interestingly, around 688 candidates from the TRS have filed their nominations and the ruling party is yet to release the list of its candidates. The TRS leaders from every division, who have been aspiring for the tickets, have been meeting the top leaders and trying to impress to them in an attempt to get the tickets.

Meanwhile, the cadre of party’s minority wing in 18 divisions staged a protest in front of Warangal (East) MLA Nannapuneni Narender on Tuesday, demanding tickets for minority leaders. It is learnt that the list of candidates are selected by MLAs Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Nannapuneni Narender, Aroori Ramesh and Challa Dharma Reddy.

The selection committee members have done an interval survey before starting the exercise of choosing the candidates. The party is likely to release its list of candidates on Wednesday.The TRS Ministers, MLCs and TRS district in-charge and campaign in-charge are said to be in talks with all aspirants and making sure that they don’t do much damage to the party ahead of the crucial polls.