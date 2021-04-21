STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inmates of NGO-run home struggle to get vaccinated without Aadhaar cards

The NGO has been trying to get in touch with Health and Women Development and Child Welfare departments for the same, but to no avail.

Published: 21st April 2021 08:35 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Due to the lack of Aadhaar cards, many inmates of an NGO-run home are unable to get vaccinated. Nearly 130 residents of Second Chance Home for Destitutes, all of them aged above 45 years, have been struggling to get their vaccine doses for the last 50 days.

“We have nearly 130 residents, majority of whom are bed-ridden or immobile. We have been trying to get them all vaccinated, but officials are insisting that we bring them to a Health Centre, which is close to impossible in their condition. Even if we manage to take them there, they have no ID proofs for enrolment,” said Jasper Paul, founder of Second Chance Home for Destitutes. Medchal district, where the said home is located, has nearly 36 old-age homes. 

“We are trying our best to ensure social distancing and other Covid-19 protocols. But vaccinating the inmates is also important,” Jasper Paul added.

While Health Department officials say that a GOI mandate requires them to hold vaccination drives only in hospital settings with sufficient medical equipment in order to handle any AEFI cases, States like Gujarat have been following a different approach and conducting vaccination drives in residential complexes, slums and other locations.

