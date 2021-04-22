BJP urges TS Guv to postpone ULB polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP has urged Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to intervene and postpone the ensuing elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). The BJP appealed to the Governor to use her special powers as the custodian of the Constitution and advise the State Election Commission to postpone the elections.

Addressing a press meet, BJP OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman alleged that the SEC, in consultation with the State government, has announced elections for five municipalities and two municipal corporations while the people of Telangana were “running from pillar to post in search of beds, oxygen, medicines, and finally space in the graveyards”.

Arguing that conducting elections for ULBs was not a constitutional obligation, he said the BJP strongly believes that this is the time for all of us to get our priorities right. “Elections for local bodies are important, but more important are the lives of people. Elections ought to happen in a free atmosphere and not in a situation when people fear contracting the Covid infection from another,” he said.