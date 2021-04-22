TRS & BJP announce first list of candidates for GWMC elections

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: While the elections to all divisions under Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) are right around the corner, both the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have released their respective first list of candidates. When the pink party announced the names of 18 candidates, the saffron party announced the names of 27 candidates, on Wednesday.

Three days after the nomination filing process ended, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao handed over the B-forms to candidates.

Speaking to the media, Dayakar Rao stated that the party leadership has managed to ensure representation of all communities. “Chief Minister and party president K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS working president KT Rama Rao have assured that those who did not get tickets would be given suitable positions soon,” the Minister said and exuded confidence that the pink party will bag all 66 divisions in GWMC limits. He also urged local leaders who have objections regarding nomination process to approach the party coordination committee.

In the meantime, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod asserted that Warangal started witnessing comprehensive development after the TRS came to power and alleged that neither the Congress party nor the BJP did anything for the city. Meanwhile, the saffron party’s local leadership informed the media that it will announce the remaining names of candidates by Thursday morning.