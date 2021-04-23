63 containment zones identified in GHMC limits

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid Covid-19 resurgence, as many as 63 containment zones have been identified in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. The containment zones include localities, apartments and smaller pockets, which have been marked as hotspots, and these places will be kept under strict vigil.

Scores of migrant workers throng a railway station after the government imposed night curfew across the State | VINAY MADAPU

GHMC officials told Express that apartments, colonies, gated communities with clusters have been categorised as containment zones, but no barricades or posters will be erected like last year. They said that in the containment zones, rapid fever surveys are being carried in all households and the officials are also spraying sodium hypochlorite on a daily basis. GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar has directed the authorities to strictly monitor the containment zones to control the spread of the virus