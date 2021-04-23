GHMC to act against gated housing societies if STPs faulty, says Arvind

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around nine per cent of the existing Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) in gated communities and commercial complexes under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits are currently non-functional owing to the lack of maintenance. Additionally, 9.4 per cent of the STPs are yet to be constructed even after the relevant authorities have already issued the Occupancy Certificate (OC).

About 42 per cent of treated water isn’t being used for non-domestic purposes like gardening, floor cleaning, flushing and cooling towers.“We have taken up the audit of existing privately managed STPs in such communities and will initiate action against the defaulting gated communities and will ensure STPs are working,” MAUD Principal Secretary, Arvind Kumar tweeted.

Of the 628 private STPs under GHMC, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC), 537 STPs in Hyderabad have been audited through third-party National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM), while 91 STPs remain to be audited. Of the 537 STPs audited, OCs to 449 have been issued, while 88 are under construction.

Of the 449 with OCs, about 366 STPs (81 per cent) are working, while 41 (9.1 per cent) are not working. Also, STPs were found missing at 42 places (9.2 per cent). Of the 154 MLD (million litres per day) capacity, about 137 MLD of sewage is being treated.

Of the 366 STPs that are functioning, 228 STPs are using treated water which is about 79.76 MLD (58 per cent), while 138 STPs are not using the treated water 57.70 MLD (42 per cent) for non-domestic purposes.