Government whip says Sharmila knows nothing about Telangana

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday along with MLC Shambipur Raju, Suman claimed it was ridiculous to hear Sharmila say that she would bring “Rajanna Rajyam” to Telangana. 

HYDERABAD:  Government whip Balka Suman has alleged that YS Sharmila, who has announced her intentions to float a political outfit, isn’t informed enough about Telangana or its issues.

Reacting to Sharmila’s protest for filling vacancies in government offices, Suman said the President had given his assent to amendments in the Zonal System. Hence, the State would soon issue notifications for recruitment. The State had decided to reserve 95 per cent of jobs for local youth in the Zonal System he added. 

He recalled that in the combined AP there was open quota in recruitment, which deprived the Telangana youth of jobs. The recruitment drive would be expedited in both the government and private sector, Suman asserted. More so, the government had filled up over one lakh jobs in the government sector, Suman said.

