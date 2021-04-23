Saleshwaram jathara cancelled by forest department in view of COVID-19 spike in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Saleshwaram jathara has been cancelled this year by the Telangana forest department in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Special poojas were supposed to take place on April 26 and 27, as part of the jathara.

Every year thousands of devotees from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka take part in the jathara, undertaking an arduous journey on foot to reach the Lingammiah Temple, which is located deep inside the Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

A press release by the District Forest Officer (DFO) of Nagarkurnool, Kistaiah Goud, informed about the development on Friday.

It mentioned that the forest department decided to cancel the jathara, as there is a rapid surge in the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state.

Moreover, a congregation of a large number of people might endanger the lives of Chenchus, a primitive tribal group who reside in villages located around the Lingammiah temple.

The DFO has requested the devotees to cancel their plans for this year's jathara and co-operate with the forest department.