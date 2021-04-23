STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana minister Eatala Rajender slams Centre over lack of supplies in fighting Covid-19

The plant in Odisha is too far and is not able to send oxygen on time as special tankers are in short supply.

Published: 23rd April 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

A Covid-19 patient waits for admission outside the Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan Hospital in New Delhi on Thursday

A Covid-19 patient waits for admission outside the Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan Hospital in New Delhi on Thursday. | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender slammed the Centre on Thursday for being ‘partisan’ towards Telangana by not ensuring enough supplies of oxygen, Remdesivir and vaccines to the State. Rajender, addressing mediapersons, said that on Wednesday evening, they were shocked to know that the Centre had taken control over supplying Remdesivir to the States, which had cast doubts on whether the orders placed by Telangana would be delivered.

“We had placed an order for four lakh Remdesivir vials, but the Centre now says that till April 30, it would supply only 21,551 vials. I don’t understand the rationale for this allocation,” the Minister said.

He said it was unfortunate that the Centre had cold-shouldered the State government’s request at a time when it was saddled with the burden of treating additional patients from four States — Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

He said many patients from these States come to Hyderabad as it was close to parts of these States and also a health hub. “The Centre should keep this in mind while deciding on the quota,” he said.

Rajender further stated that the State was getting some of its oxygen requirement — about 260-270 metric tonnes — from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, which was quite far. “We have been told that we will receive oxygen from Hospet (30 metric tonnes), Bellary (25+20), Odisha (20+40+24) and Tamil Nadu (35+20). Tamil Nadu plants have not given us anything.

The plant in Odisha is too far and is not able to send oxygen on time as special tankers are in short supply. We have asked Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to provide oxygen from either Visakhapatnam, Bellary, or any nearby place. We have also told the Centre if they don’t change the locations, they will be responsible in case of a shortage in Telangana,” he added.

Centre could have avoided crisis: Eatala

The Minister criticised the Centre’s attitude in supplying vaccines too. “In the past few days, Gujarat was given 1.63 lakh vaccines and Maharashtra got 2 lakh, but Telangana got only 25,000 doses. If this attitude continues, we too can say that medicines produced in Telangana will not be sent out. But we are not doing that as nation comes first to us. Had the Centre given money earlier and ramped up production, we would not have seen this crisis,” he said.

Rajender also took the Centre to task for its differential pricing model for Phase III of the vaccine drive. “Is this the way to tackle the issue? I don’t get this logic of the State having to pay `400 for a vaccine while the Centre pays only `150 for the same vaccine,” he added. He did not clarify if the State had plans to administer the vaccine to 18-45 year age groups free of cost.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana COVID 19 Eatala Rajender
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp