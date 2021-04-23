STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana's biggest Covid-19 government hospital struggles for breath, runs out of ventilators

The State’s exclusive and biggest Covid-19 government facility, Gandhi hospital has run out of ventilators.

Published: 23rd April 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 09:10 AM

Private security wearing fully protective clothes at an Isolation ward specially for coronavirus patinents at Gandhi Hospital on Monday as one suspect patient who arrived from Dubai was admitted on Monday

Representational Image. (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State’s exclusive and biggest Covid-19 government hospital has run out of ventilators. This was admitted by none other than Health Minister Eatala Rajender at a press conference held on Thursday. When asked as to why there was a shortage of beds, he noted that while oxygen beds were available, there was a shortage of ventilators as several private hospitals were sending extremely ill patients to Gandhi, saddling the availability there. There are a total of 619 ventilators in Gandhi Hospital.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender interacts with
the media at BRKR Bhavan in Hyderabad
on Thursday

“There is no major shortage of oxygen. We have learnt of black marketing and delays in supply from some distributors.

However, an expert team of 10 IAS headed by the Chief Secretary and MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao and I are continuously monitoring the supply of oxygen in the state to ensure our stocks do not run out,” Eatala said. He asked district hospitals to treat patients locally. 

TS not getting enough vaccines, says Minister
Meanwhile, the Minister urged the Centre to increase vaccine production and not send Telangana only a limited number. “Vaccines are produced in Telangana.

We could also say that since it is made here, we will restrict the supply and direct it to ourselves. National priorities come first. More vaccines are being supplied to Maharashtra and Gujarat while Telangana is not getting enough,” Eatala argued. 

