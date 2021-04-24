COVID-19: Telangana records 7432 fresh cases and 33 deaths, active caseload crosses 58,000

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded a whopping 7432 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the active caseload to 58,148. As of 1 pm on Saturday, 13,704 individuals were on oxygen and ICU support in the state.

The cases are concentrated in the GHMC limits, with 1464 new infections. The neighbouring two districts of Medchal and Rangareddy had 606 and 504 cases respectively, leaving the entire urban region in the tight grip of the virus.

The other districts like Nizamabad (486), Mancherial (222), Kothugudem (213), Warangal (323), Khamam (325) are also seeing sharp spikes.

Meanwhile, the daily deaths also saw a new high with 33 reported in 24 hours. The death toll in the state is now at 1961.

To control the spread, officials have set up 307 micro containment zones, of which 53 are in GHMC limits followed by 23 in Vikarabad and Khammam each.