STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19: Telangana records 7432 fresh cases and 33 deaths, active caseload crosses 58,000

The cases are concentrated in the GHMC limits, with 1464 new infections. The neighbouring two districts of Medchal and Rangareddy had 606 and 504 cases respectively

Published: 24th April 2021 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 as others await their turn at a hospital in Hyderabad, (Photo | AP)

A health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 as others await their turn at a hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded a whopping 7432 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the active caseload to 58,148. As of 1 pm on Saturday, 13,704 individuals were on oxygen and ICU support in the state.

The cases are concentrated in the GHMC limits, with 1464 new infections. The neighbouring two districts of Medchal and Rangareddy had 606 and 504 cases respectively, leaving the entire urban region in the tight grip of the virus.

The other districts like Nizamabad (486), Mancherial (222), Kothugudem (213), Warangal (323), Khamam (325) are also seeing sharp spikes.

Meanwhile, the daily deaths also saw a new high with 33 reported in 24 hours. The death toll in the state is now at 1961.

To control the spread, officials have set up 307 micro containment zones, of which 53 are in GHMC limits followed by 23 in Vikarabad and Khammam each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Telangana
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp