Ex-Huzurabad MLA Kethiri Sai Reddy passes away

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Congress senior leader and former MLA Kethiri Sai Reddy passed away due to cardiac arrest in Hyderabad on Friday. He was 76. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. The funeral will be held on Saturday.

Hailing from Jupaka of Huzurabad mandal, Reddy started his political career as the sarpanch of Jupaka in 1972. In 1989, he won as MLA from Huzurabad constituency as an independent candidate. He had also worked as the Zilla Parishad Chairman of erstwhile Karimnagar district in 1982.

On learning of his demise, Health Minister Eatala Rajender paid tribute to Reddy’s mortal remains. State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar expressed their condolences to the bereaved family members. OC JAC national president Poladi Rama Rao also expressed his condolences and said that the former Minister worked with him during the liquor prohibition movement of 1991-1992.