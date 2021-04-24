KTR tests positive for Covid-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT, Industries and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao tested positive for Covid-19, on Friday. The Minister, however, has only mild symptoms and his health condition is stable. Rama Rao took to Twitter to share that he has tested positive for the virus. He tweeted: “I’ve tested Covid positive, with mild symptoms. Currently isolated at home. Those of you who met me during the last few days, kindly follow the protocol, get tested & take care” (sic).

Rama Rao’s father and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is currently under home quarantine at his farmhouse, after he tested positive for the virus on April 19. TRS MP and KCR’s relative J Santosh Kumar, who accompanied the CM to hospital on April 22, had also tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Telangana Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu too has tested positive for Covid-19.