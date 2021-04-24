Telangana government to provide COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to all residents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Saturday decided to provide the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to all four crore people in the state, irrespective of their age. The state government will spend Rs 2,500 crore on this.



This includes those who came to the state and are working here in various sectors. So far, 35 lakh people have been vaccinated in Telangana.

"Money is not important. The lives of the people are important for us. That is why we have decided to give COVID-19 vaccine to all," declared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He directed senior officials to make arrangements for the same. There will be no shortage of COVID-19 vaccine as Reddy Labs and others have come forward to produce it, besides Bharat Biotech, the Chief Minister said.



The Chief Minister, who is currently under home quarantine after he tested positive for COVID-19 on April 19, has decided to convene a high-level meeting once he tested negative. "I will convene a meeting on COVID-19 vaccination in next two to three days and monitor the programme personally," the Chief Minister said.



Rao appealed to the people not to be scared of COVID-19, but follow the guidelines.