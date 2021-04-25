STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR wants all hospitals to improve fire safety

The health department is also looking to station fire engines permanently at places like the Gandhi and TIMS Hospitals, which have more than 500+ patients in their premises. 

Published: 25th April 2021 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With increasing cases of fire in hospitals in the neighbouring State of Maharashtra, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered the health department to conduct a detailed review of fire preventive systems in all government and private hospitals in Telangana.Rao ordered that care be taken to prevent any eventuality like a fire accident as it was peak summer. The fact that hospitals are presently full with Covid-19 patients makes this a priority, he said. 

The health department is also looking to station fire engines permanently at places like the Gandhi and TIMS Hospitals, which have more than 500+ patients in their premises. Meanwhile, the CM also asked the health department to ensure that all patients undergoing treatment at home must be given isolation kits with all necessary medicines.

Fire dept NOCs for 112 hosps, action against 23
After Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed officials to check fire safety in all hospitals, the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department stated that they have issued No-Objection-Certificates (NOC) to 112 hospital buildings and prosecution orders against 23 hospitals in the state. Fire engines have been deployed at the state-run Gandhi Hospital and Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences.

The Department said that out of 23 hospitals, which were issued prosecution orders, four were penalised by the court of law, and 19 cases were under trial. It has also requested the management of the hospitals to ensure electrical safety and fire safety. They appealed to the public to inform them by dialling 101 or 9949991101 in case of any fire emergency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp