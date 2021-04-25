KCR wants all hospitals to improve fire safety

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With increasing cases of fire in hospitals in the neighbouring State of Maharashtra, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered the health department to conduct a detailed review of fire preventive systems in all government and private hospitals in Telangana.Rao ordered that care be taken to prevent any eventuality like a fire accident as it was peak summer. The fact that hospitals are presently full with Covid-19 patients makes this a priority, he said.

The health department is also looking to station fire engines permanently at places like the Gandhi and TIMS Hospitals, which have more than 500+ patients in their premises. Meanwhile, the CM also asked the health department to ensure that all patients undergoing treatment at home must be given isolation kits with all necessary medicines.

Fire dept NOCs for 112 hosps, action against 23

After Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed officials to check fire safety in all hospitals, the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department stated that they have issued No-Objection-Certificates (NOC) to 112 hospital buildings and prosecution orders against 23 hospitals in the state. Fire engines have been deployed at the state-run Gandhi Hospital and Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences.

The Department said that out of 23 hospitals, which were issued prosecution orders, four were penalised by the court of law, and 19 cases were under trial. It has also requested the management of the hospitals to ensure electrical safety and fire safety. They appealed to the public to inform them by dialling 101 or 9949991101 in case of any fire emergency.