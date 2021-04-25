COVID-19: Nizamabad hanging by a thread amid surge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: N’bad GGH reporting 12-15 Covid deaths on a daily basis.PSAs will prove helpful when hospitals face oxygen shortage. As per PM’s directions, Kishan visits hospitals & takes stock of facilities. 307 micro containment zones across Telangana, 53 in GHMC limits alone

The situation in Nizamabad, one of the worst-hit districts in Telangana after the resurgence of Covid-19, appears to be precarious. It is learnt from reliable sources that every day, around 12-15 Covid deaths are being reported at the Government General Hospital (GGH), Nizamabad, and the bodies of the victims are being handed over by the hospital authorities following the virus protocols.

Express accessed messages from a WhatsApp group named ‘Covid Death Intimation’, run by the hospital administrators, in which information regarding at least 12-15 bodies being handed over to the families are posted daily, since the past one week. Sources told Express that these deaths are just the tip of the iceberg and that several bodies are just brought dead to the hospital.

“We have had patients whose condition deteriorated in just three days after they started showing symptoms. The majority of them are just 45-55 years old and their disease progression was very rapid,” informed a source from the hospital. The 80-bedded ICU in the hospital has been developed into a 100-bedded one and several oxygen beds have CPAP facility to provide ICU-level treatment.

“The health condition of many patients is deteriorating badly. Within a day of admission, many patients are recording 90 per cent lung damage. They require urgent ICU intervention. But the ICU here is too small to handle all of cases and because of that, a few of them eventually die”, added the source. The Nizamabad GGH caters to even patients from Kamareddy, Jagtial and Nirmal districts, all of which together record around 1,000 Covid-19 cases daily.

Sources in the Health Department said that many virus-related deaths are not being mentioned in the media bulletin by the State government, because if a Covid victim is found have had even a single comorbidity, that person’s death won’t be counted as Covid-related.

