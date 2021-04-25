STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Election Commissioner holds meeting on poll arrangements

The TSEC directed the polling staff to check the ballot boxes in advance and keep them ready before the polls.

Published: 25th April 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

C Parthasarath

Telangana State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Election Commissioner (TSEC) C Parthasarathi held a meeting with senior police officers, the Director of Health, district collectors, and municipal commissioners on Saturday to discuss the arrangements made for the upcoming polls in various parts of the State. Election to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC), five municipalities — Siddipet, Atchampet, Nakrekal, Jadcherla and Kothur — and nine casual vacancies will be held on April 30. 

The TSEC directed the polling staff to check the ballot boxes in advance and keep them ready before the polls. Distribution of ballot papers and postal ballots should be completed at the earliest. Security arrangements should be made in advance at distribution, reception and counting centres. There should not be any problems for the polling staff and electors, the TSEC said, and added that if there are any lapses, action would be taken against the erring authorities.

In the identified critical polling stations, police, in coordination with polling officials, should maintain law and order. In all polling stations, facility for webcasting, videography should be made, and wherever it is not possible, micro observers should be appointed.

Health officers should be appointed at every level to ensure Covid-19 guidelines are followed. The polling officers should provide mask, sanitiser, face shield and hand gloves to every polling official and security personnel. The campaigning should end at 5 pm on April 27. No rallies, public meetings, and street plays, would be allowed on the campaigning days from 7 pm to 8 am.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
C Parthasarathi Telangana polls
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp