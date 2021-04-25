Election Commissioner holds meeting on poll arrangements

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Election Commissioner (TSEC) C Parthasarathi held a meeting with senior police officers, the Director of Health, district collectors, and municipal commissioners on Saturday to discuss the arrangements made for the upcoming polls in various parts of the State. Election to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC), five municipalities — Siddipet, Atchampet, Nakrekal, Jadcherla and Kothur — and nine casual vacancies will be held on April 30.

The TSEC directed the polling staff to check the ballot boxes in advance and keep them ready before the polls. Distribution of ballot papers and postal ballots should be completed at the earliest. Security arrangements should be made in advance at distribution, reception and counting centres. There should not be any problems for the polling staff and electors, the TSEC said, and added that if there are any lapses, action would be taken against the erring authorities.

In the identified critical polling stations, police, in coordination with polling officials, should maintain law and order. In all polling stations, facility for webcasting, videography should be made, and wherever it is not possible, micro observers should be appointed.

Health officers should be appointed at every level to ensure Covid-19 guidelines are followed. The polling officers should provide mask, sanitiser, face shield and hand gloves to every polling official and security personnel. The campaigning should end at 5 pm on April 27. No rallies, public meetings, and street plays, would be allowed on the campaigning days from 7 pm to 8 am.